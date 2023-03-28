Ayn Zoya, the popular diva, who is known for her exceptional work in projects like Neerja, Undekhi, and Hiccups and Hookups, is all set to entertain her fans in a new web series.

As per a credible source, Ayn will be seen in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

Directed by Sattwik Mohanty, the web series will have Tanuj Virwani playing the lead role.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her for comments.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

