Exclusive: Darshan Dave roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Crime Aaj Kal

Darshan Dave to be a part of Amazon miniTV’s Crime Aaj Kal

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Amazon’s free video entertainment service – miniTV’s upcoming web shows. We earlier reported about a new web series named Gutar Gu. Now, we hear the platform is all set to roll out another web series.

As per a credible source, Amazon miniTV is working on a project named Crime Aaj Kal. The series is being produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. It is directed by Subbu. We hear, Darshan Dave, who has entertained the masses in projects like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Desh Book, Begusarai and Bas Yaari Rakho, will be part of the project. He will play the role of a police inspector.

We buzzed Darshan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

