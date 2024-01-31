Exclusive: Debonita Sur Sandhu joins the cast of The Playback Singer

Debonita Sur Sandhu, the talented actress, who was a part of series Typewriter, is all set to entertain masses in a new project. As per a credible source, Debonita has joined the cast of the new series named The Playback Singer produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company.

We earlier reported exclusive reported about Priyanshu Chatterjee and Aaditi S Pohankar being part of the project. As per reports in media, Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, will be seen essaying one of the lead roles. Anupriya Goenka of Padmaavat, Criminal Justice and Aashram fame and Nidhi Singh of Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, Apharan fame joins Chandan as a part of the lead cast.

Set in Patna, The Playback Singer is a musical period romance which will see the journey of three characters and their struggles. The film is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

Lonestar Films is a US based production house which has recently forayed in India. Headed by Pankaj Mamtora who is based in the US, Devansh Patel leads the Indian arm as the Chief Creative Officer.

We buzzed Debonita, she confirmed the news.

