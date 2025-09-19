Exclusive: Dishank Arora and Yukti Kapoor to feature in Jay Productions’ vertical series for Quick TV

Actors Dishank Arora and Yukti Kapoor are presently shooting for a vertical microdrama series for Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta’s banner Jay Productions. Jay Productions has bankrolled successful shows on TV like Doree, Jiji Maa, Maddam Sir and more.

Presently, the two of them are shooting for Jay Productions’ vertical series for Quick TV. Titled ‘Regret’, the series is a family drama with a lot of emotional play involved.

We buzzed Dishank and Yukti, but managed to get talking with Yukti.

Yukti told us, “Yes, I am presently shooting for a microdrama series of Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta for Quick TV. It is like getting back to home space, working with this banner. I was associated with their show Maddam Sir, for three years. As for Dishank, we had earlier shared screen space 8 years back (Balika Vadhu). And to shoot with him again is a great feeling.”

We reached out to the Producer Kinnari Mehta but did not get through to her.

This unique format of microdramas caters to a growing audience that prefers quick, engaging entertainment that seamlessly integrates into their increasingly fragmented viewing habits. With episodes typically ranging from a few minutes, vertical dramas provide an easily digestible narrative experience that can be enjoyed on the go. This genre has seen a surge in popularity, particularly in China, where it originated, and has started to capture the attention of global audiences, making it a significant trend in modern entertainment consumption.

