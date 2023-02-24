Talented actor Godaan Kumar, who has entertained the masses in movies like Amriki Pandit, The Last Show, Marjaavaan, Laal Kaptaan, Dhadak, and Ittefaq, is all set to feature in a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be part of Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan for Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of India.

