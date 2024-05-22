Exclusive: Gopal Dutt to feature in Victor Tango’s web series Fissaddi for Amazon miniTV

Bollywood actor Gopal Datt who is known for his credible work in Filmistaan, Tere Naam, Bunty aur Babli 2 etc, is presently working on a web series. Produced by Vaibhav Modi’s Victor Tango Productions, Gopal Datt is shooting for the series titled Fissaddi for Amazon miniTV.

The series is said to focus on the brotherhood theme and has Bhuvan Arora and Poojan Chhabra in the main roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Gopal Datt is also a part of the cast of the series. He is presently shooting for it.

Victor Tango Entertainment has recently brought projects like Mukhbir, It’s Not That Simple, Nishedh etc for the OTT platform.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Vaibhav Modi and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.