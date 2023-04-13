Actor Himanshu Gandhi who featured in the Zee Punjabi show Dheeyan Meeriyan has joined the cast of Atrangi’s next on the OTT platform. The series which was earlier titled Shabana, has got its title in Surkh. The series is produced by Seventh Sense Production. Nitin Dhall helms the series in the role of the Creative Producer. The series will be a crime thriller, shoot of which has started.

Reports suggest that Manish Raisinghan, and Sharad Malhotra play the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com, recently reported about Monika Khanna playing the female lead in the series. We also wrote bout Shaji Choudhary essaying an integral part in the series.

We now hear of Himanshu joining the cast to play an interesting role.

We buzzed Himanshu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Atrangi but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.