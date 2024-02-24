Exclusive: Himanshu Manek to feature in Special OPS 2

Actor Himanshu Manek who was seen in the Sony TV show Kathaa Ankahee along with Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, has been busy with a few projects on the big screen as well as the OTT space. He will be seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer film Emergency which will be a biopic of Former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. He was recently reported to be shooting for Sudhir Sharma’s web series Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV. We now hear of Himanshu Manek to be seen in Special OPS 2, which will be out soon.

Special OPS is the popular web series starring Kay Kay Menon. The series is produced by Friday Storytellers, Neeraj Pandey, a filmmaker who is backed by some of the edgy and most intriguing films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more. The new season will be the continuation of the first part and star Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Shukla, among others, reprising their roles as R&AW agents.

Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5 were a huge hit. The amazingly talented Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh played a member of the Research and Analysis Wing, made his character so distinct yet relatable that gave the audience an idea of what a daring and courageous officer would be like. Apart from him the series also has other talents like Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Sajjad Delafrooz, who played their character so well and made the series worth of what it deserves to be.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Behzaad Khan, Tota Roy Choudhury, Suhail Iqbal being part of the series.

We now hear of Himanshu also being part of the series.

We buzzed Himanshu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Neeraj Pandey and the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

