Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan talks about his recent microdrama series, says, ‘I am in love with the vertical format’

Senior actor Jitendra Trehan, who is known even today for his iconic role of Himmat Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is presently having a whale of a time, shooting for vertical concepts, which are the short-format microdrama series.

He has been part of Anish N Surana’s banner Ananta Productions’ microdrama series titled Joint Family, wherein he played the central role. The series was an adaptation of the hit Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Baghban, in this new short format.

Presently, Jitendra is shooting for another concept titled Bloodline for Ananta Productions. Just like his earlier story, the actor yet again plays the central role in the series, which is an emotional tale of a father and his son.

Talking about his successful outings in this format, the actor tells IWMBuzz.com exclusively, “Vertical concepts are creatively satisfying. Unlike daily soaps, it gives an actor the scope to carry his character graph all along. The 40-45 episodes content comes up to a total of 180 minutes, which is just like shooting for a film.”

“I have had a great time shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s vertical concept. Presently, I am shooting for my second story with Ananta Productions. I am in love with the vertical format,” he adds.

The senior actor was last seen on TV in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the role of a cop. Ask him about the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and he says, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is and will always be the show that got me recognition. I have received enormous love from audiences. This show paved the way for me to work on many shows of Ektaa Kapoor. I wish the new season all the very best.”

Ask him whether he will return as Himmat Virani, and he says, “I don’t know that. But it is a happy feeling for me when people recollect that I was a part of the cult show earlier. This in itself is an achievement.”

Way to go!!