Exclusive: Kanwaljit Singh to feature in Rajshri Productions’ Sony LIV series

Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh who is a well-known Bollywood and TV actor, is honing up the OTT space like a pro. After his recent impactful performances in projects Tabbar, Hostages, Typewriter etc, he will be part of the stellar cast of Rajshri Productions’ upcoming series titled Bada Naam Karenge. The series is being directed by Palash Vaswani. The series is helmed by Devaansh S. Barjatya. The series will soon stream on Sony LIV.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Ritik Ghanshani, Saadhika Syal and Ayesha Kaduskar playing the main characters in the series. If you have missed reading our story, you can read it here.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Kanwaljit Singh will also be part of the cast of this family drama.

Rajshri Productions’ last theatrical release was the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starter film Uunchai. It is an on-the-road film from Delhi to the foothills of Mount Everest, the base camp to be precise. The songs set the rhythm and pace of the film and are background songs that set the mood during the road trip. This is a first of a kind for Sooraj Barjatya. The weddings and rituals here are replaced by the protagonist senior citizens whose lives change with the car journey to find their calling at Mount Everest base camp. The warmth of Uunchai beats the harsh cold conditions of travel and herein, director Sooraj Barjatya with his magic wand, finds his Everest within. The film was a huge success at the box office.

We buzzed Kanwaljit Singh, but did not get revert from him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

