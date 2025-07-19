Exclusive: Karan Tacker On Weirdest Rumour About Himself: “Mai Khandani Ameer Hu.”

Actor Karan Tacker returned to the screens, reprising his role of sharp and relentless Intelligence Officer Farooq Ali in the recently released OTT show Special Ops season 2. Known for his charming personality and acting abilities, the actor consistently makes headlines. And this time, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Karan opened up on the weirdest rumour he has heard about himself.

Being a popular actor not just offers name, fame, and money but also rumours. Actors often become victims of rumors, and sometimes these rumors turn out to be unbelievable and out of the box. In an exclusive fun chat with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, actor Karan Tacker shared one of the weirdest rumours, which he also wished could be true.

When the journalist asked Karan about the weirdest rumour he had heard about himself, the actor mentioned the one rumour he had heard a lot is that “Mai Khandhani Ameer Hu”. Furthermore, Karan emphasized that he really wishes this rumor could be true, but it’s not.

Karan also revealed that he shared these rumours with his father, who responded, ” Yes, there is, we are just waiting for it to be discovered one day.

Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Muzammil Ibrahim shared more interesting and fun facts about their lives, as well as about the shoots of Special Ops 2. You can also watch the full fun segment interview below.

Special Ops Season 2 was recently released on July 18, 2025, on Hotstar. The show casts Kay Kay Menon, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Muzammil Ibrahim, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and others in key roles.