Exclusive: Mahabharat on JioHotstar soon?

JioHotstar will soon continue its trend of giving viewers the right blend of stunning animation and mythological depth with its content. The success story of their animation project, The Legend of Hanuman, which is presently in its sixth season, has paved the way for the creation of newer ideas with animation as its crux.

Well, the exclusive news that we have at IWMBuzz.com is that JioHotstar will soon start work on an ambitious animation venture, which will be around the epic tale of Mahabharat.

Animation concepts have truly gotten a price written over it now!! The humongous success of the Kannada animation film Mahavatar Narsimha, has been trending big and the film’s achievement has in fact, boosted many creative thinkers to work on this path to success. The film is the highest-grossing Indian animated film ever, surpassing international animated films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Incredibles 2, and Frozen 2 at the Indian box office. The film is the first in a planned multi-part “Mahavatar Cinematic Universe,” which will explore the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, paving the way for future animated mythological epics.

Well, coming back to JioHotStar, they have already tasted success with The Legend of Hanuman, and if we go by the words of our reliable sources, the OTT platform will soon announce the animation series of Mahabharat.

