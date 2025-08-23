Exclusive: Manish Wadhwa to play the renowned scholar Mandana Mishra in the web series Shankar – The Revolutionary Man

Manish Wadhwa is a remarkably versatile actor, renowned for his ability to portray a wide array of characters, each distinct from the others. He is particularly celebrated for his powerful and thought-provoking portrayal of Chanakya in the acclaimed TV series Chandragupta Maurya. In addition to his television success, Wadhwa has also made significant strides in the film industry, delivering compelling performances in notable films like Shyam Singha Roy, Gadar 2, etc.

He is presently donning a very challenging role in the upcoming web series, which will be a spiritual-historic concept titled Shankar – The Revolutionary Man, which is produced by Dr. RajaRshi Bhupendra Modi, under his banner Modi Studios. The series is directed by the acclaimed director Dharmesh Shah, who has set up many popular concepts on TV and the web space.

As we know, Shankar – The Revolutionary Man aims to reawaken India to the spiritual brilliance of Adi Shankaracharya. The series will see Abhishek Nigam portray the titular role of Adi Shankaracharya. Shilpa Shirodkar, Farnaaz Shetty, Ayam Mehta and others will play pivotal roles.

Coming back to the role of Manish Wadhwa in the series, we hear that he will don the role of the scholar, Mandana Mishra, who entered into a mighty philosophical debate over their differing philosophical interpretations. The beauty of this challenge was that the winner would become the disciple of the loser.

Going by the role, this looks to be yet another powerful role for the actor.

This series will soon stream on JioHotstar, as per media reports.

