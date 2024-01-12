Exclusive: Meet fame Surbhi Talodiya joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in ALTT series Dus June Ki Raat

Young actress Surbhi Talodiya who featured in the popular Zee TV show Meet in the role of Ishani, has bagged a plump role in an upcoming ALTT web series. She is presently shooting for the web series Dus June Ki Raat, produced by Sachin Mohite’s Jaasvand Entertainment. The series will stream on ALTT and Jio Cinema. It is directed by Tabrez Khan.

It is now in common public knowledge that this web series will be star-studded. Ekta Kapoor made the announcement of the series starring Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. Soon, Priyanka and Tusshar too shared this big news on Instagram, thus delighting their fans.

We now hear of Surbhi playing a meaty role, and presently shooting for the series.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

ALTt is an Indian subscription-based video-on-demand platform which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Launched on 16 April 2017, ALTBalaji is the group foray into the digital entertainment sphere to create original OTT content. (MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) (Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) The recent launches of ALTT include Gandii Baat 7, Paurashpur 2, Bekaaboo Season 3, Crime and Confession Season 3 etc.

