Versatile actor Mir Sarwar is a known celebrity in the film and OTT space. Mir who was last seen in Shershaah, has been part of some amazing work on the OTT space. He has donner challenging roles in Bose: Dead/Alive, The Family Man, Bhram, Special OPS etc. We now hear of him being part of the stellar cast of the Voot’s upcoming series Ranneeti. As we know, the web series is produced by Sphere Origins and directed by Santosh Singh.

IWMBuzz.com has earlier reported extensively about the cast on board the series. We have written till now about Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Aakanksha Singh, Sikandar Kharbanda, Saadhika Syal being part of this series. The series will depict real-life stories.

Now we hear of Mir Sarwar playing a key role in the project.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Voot, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

