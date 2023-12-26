Exclusive: Neeraj Sood bags web series Bhoot Mandali

The talented actor Neeraj Sood, who is best known for his roles in films like Matrubhoomi, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Samay and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be in an upcoming web-series named ‘Bhoot Mandali’ which is produced by Hit Films Production for a popular digital platform.

We at IWMBuzz exclusively reported about Sunny Sachdeva and Leena Jumani playing the leads in the project. Leena gained popularity with her performance as Tanu Mehta in the popular Indian soap Kumkum Bhagya (2014) as the main antagonist. Jumani entered the television industry by working in Koi Aane Ko Hai (2009). Apart from her laudable performance in Kumkum Bhagya, she has also played notable roles in serials like Bandini (2009), Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan (2022), Ganga Kii Dheej (2010), and Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi (2011). She has worked in over 20 TV serials. Jumani made her debut in Bollywood films by playing a lead role in Himmatwala (2013) opposite veteran actor Ajay Devgn. She also featured in other films like Sathiyo Chalyo Khodaldham (2014) and Sirf Ek (2022). Sunny is an actor, known for B.A. Pass 3 (2021), M A PASS (Sarkari Naukri) (2022) and Gandii Baat (2018).

We also informed reader about Anup Jalota and Govind Namdev being part of the above mentioned project. Govind, who rose to fame with his roles in movies like Oh My God, Dum Maro Dum, Bandit Queen, Viraasat, Satya, Kachche Dhaage, Mast, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Anup is best known for his contributions to the Bhajan genre of Indian music. He is popularly known as the Bhajan Samraat (Emperor of Bhajans). The Padma Shri was awarded to him by the Government of India in 2012. He was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12.

