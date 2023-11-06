Exclusive: Preeti Mehra roped in for Atrangii’s next web film

Atrangii has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the platform will have a new web film which is yet to be titled but it is directed by Rajeev Mendiratta.

As per a report in the media, Rohan Gandotra, Suraj Thapar and Tanya Sharma will be seen playing the leads in this upcoming show which will be creatively produced by Nitin Dhall. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusive reported about Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan being part of the above-mentioned web film.

Now, we hear Preeti Mehra, the talented actress, who is known for State of Siege: 26/11, Hello Hum Lallann Bol Rahe Hain, Beyhadh 2, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, has bagged the web film. She will be paired opposite Suraj Thapar in the project.

We reached out to the actress but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.