Digital | News

Exclusive: Preeti Mehra roped in for Atrangii’s next web film

Preeti Mehra, the talented actress, who is known for State of Siege: 26/11, Hello Hum Lallann Bol Rahe Hain, Beyhadh 2, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, has bagged the web film directed by Rajeev Mendiratta.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Nov,2023 12:00:25
Exclusive: Preeti Mehra rope 867271

Atrangii has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the platform will have a new web film which is yet to be titled but it is directed by Rajeev Mendiratta.

As per a report in the media, Rohan Gandotra, Suraj Thapar and Tanya Sharma will be seen playing the leads in this upcoming show which will be creatively produced by Nitin Dhall. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusive reported about Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan being part of the above-mentioned web film.

Now, we hear Preeti Mehra, the talented actress, who is known for State of Siege: 26/11, Hello Hum Lallann Bol Rahe Hain, Beyhadh 2, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, has bagged the web film. She will be paired opposite Suraj Thapar in the project.

Atrangii App Free to air and Premium video-on-demand platform, which brings your favorite shows, movies, and thousands of hours of content to your fingertips! As the ad-supported premium OTT app, ATRANGII has a content library spanning genres like Action, Drama, Horror, Comedy, Thriller, and many more. Atrangii offers shows for audiences across the globe, with different choices and preferences, offering the box TV shows from Atrangii TV. These shows are intended to bring the OTT quality shows to the audience on TV, but if you have missed your appointment viewing on TV, don’t worry you can catch up on your missed episode free, on Atrangii App.

We reached out to the actress but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Dadhey Pandey and Preeti Mehra in Amazon miniTV’s Crime Aaj Kal 782743
Exclusive: Dadhi Pandey and Preeti Mehra in Amazon miniTV’s Crime Aaj Kal
Exclusive: Pratik Parihar to play the lead in Atrangii show Ishq Ruhaniyat 766793
Exclusive: Pratik Parihar to play the lead in Atrangii show Ishq Ruhaniyat
Exclusive: Himanshu Gandhi bags Atrangi show Ishq Ruhaniyat 766210
Exclusive: Himanshu Gandhi bags Atrangii show Ishq Ruhaniyat
Exclusive: Anjali Mishra to enter Atrangii’s show Parshuram 760039
Exclusive: Anjali Mishra to enter Atrangii’s show Parshuram
Exclusive: Mridula Oberoi bags Atrangii show Baghin
Exclusive: Vishal Nayak’s double whammy with Parashuram 2 and Jai Hanuman Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo

Latest Stories

The Internet can’t get over the adorable duo of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, fans hail Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged 867310
The Internet can’t get over the adorable duo of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, fans hail Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change 867303
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua 867302
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a 'Bappa Hunt' mission 867300
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a ‘Bappa Hunt’ mission
Auto Draft 867299
Review Of Killers Of The Flower Moon: Is Flawless In Its Plea Against Culture Usurpation
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba question Seerat 867298
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba question Seerat
Read Latest News