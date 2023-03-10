Rashami Desai, a renowned name in the television industry, who has entertained her fans in popular projects like Uttaran, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss 13, and Naagin 4, has bagged a new web-film.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Rashami will feature in a web film which is directed by Anup Thapa. The web film is being produced by Shiv Yadav & 2 Idiot Films. As per the source, it is said to be a sitcom and the actress will play the lead role.

We reached out to Rashami but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.