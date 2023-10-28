Exclusive: Rudhraksh Jaiswal bags Amazon miniTV’s Waiting For Summers

Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who kickstarted his career in the year 2013, as he bagged the role of Sahadeva in the magnum opus Mahabharta, is gearing up for his new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series Waiting For Summers on Amazon miniTV.

Produced by BBC Studios, the series story is based out of Jamshedpur. It is a college drama between two groups. The team is currently shooting for their show. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Kushagra Sharma being part of the series.

We contacted the actor and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert until we filed the story.

Rudhraksh stepped into the world of films, with films like Noor (2017), The Tenant being added into his kitty. The latest addition to his long list of achievements is being a part of the multi-starrer film named Extraction. Directed by the eminent director, Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, this director brings together some of the finest talent in the country and abroad as well. Along with Rudhraksh, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Hays Wellford, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Geetanjali Thapa have graced the film with their presence.

