IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively updating audiences about the upcoming Amazon Prime Video’s Janta Band web series. Renowned filmmaker Akshat Verma is directing the project. The latter is known for penning the black comedy Delhi Belly.

We earlier exclusively reported about Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey being roped in for the above-mentioned project. Now, we hear that Malayalam actress Sanjana Dipu, known for The Elder One and Samara, has bagged the film. However, further details about the upcoming web series are kept under wraps.

We contacted Sanjana and the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.