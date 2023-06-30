ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sheen Dass in Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti

Sheen Dass, who has been part of TV shows like Piyaa Albela, Indiawaali Maa, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled 'Laal Batti', a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

Popular actress Sheen Dass, who has been part of TV shows like Piyaa Albela, Indiawaali Maa, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, is all set to feature in a web series. As per a credible source, Sheen will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The series will see Nana Patekar making his OTT debut. According to the reports, the series is set in the 1990s, in which Nana will be seen as a lawyer turned politician, and Sanjay will be his close associate. The series also features Sanjay Kapoor.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2 , Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller , Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

We buzzed the actress and spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

