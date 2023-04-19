Talented Bollywood actress Shilpa Shukla is known for her exceptional work on projects like Let’s Go! India, B.A. Pass, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the diva will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Janta Band.

Renowned filmmaker Akshat Verma is directing the project. The latter is known for penning the black comedy Delhi Belly. We earlier exclusively reported about Zahan Kapoor, Sanjana Dipu, and Shalini Pandey being roped in for the abovementioned project. However, further details about the upcoming web series are kept under wraps.

We contacted Shilpa and the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

