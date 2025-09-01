Exclusive: Shivika Rishi to feature in Amazon Prime Video’s series Do You Wanna Partner

Shivika Rishi, who featured in the successful horror comedy Munjya, is all set for her next big outing. She was seen playing the younger version of the protagonist, Sharvari Wagh, in the film. Now, the young actress gets a chance to work in a multi-cast project yet again, in the upcoming web series Do You Wanna Partner. The comedy drama series, which is all set for a premiere on 12 September on Amazon Prime Video, is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha.

The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as the leads. The story will be about two friends launching a craft beer startup in a male-dominated industry. The series has a stellar cast that includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Rannvijay Singha and others.

Shivika will be seen playing the younger version of Diana Penty in the series.

We buzzed Shivika but did not get through to her.

Shivika will also be seen in the Aamir Khan Productions’ film Lahore 1947, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Getting back to Do You Wanna Partner, the series will combine the elements of humour, friendship, the zeal to succeed, while hitting personal problems etc. Shikha and Anahita, two friends, start a craft beer business in urban India, facing challenges in a male-dominated industry, including sceptical families, investors, and bureaucracy.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.