Handsome hunk, Sparsh Shrivastava, who has entertained masses in projects like Jamtara – Sabka Nunber Ayega, Collar Bomb, Apharan and Laapataa Ladies is all set to entertain his fans in a new movie.

As per a credible source, Sparsh will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of India.

We reached out to Sparsh, and the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video but did not get revert till we filed the story.

