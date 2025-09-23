Exclusive: Sudesh Berry and Rohan Mehra to feature in Aarav Entertainment’s microdrama for Kuku TV

Microdramas, the vertically shot, shorter-format content, have been efficiently suitable for mobile viewing and the habits of a modern, fast-paced audience. The core characteristics revolve around short, vertical, and highly addictive storytelling. The microdrama phenomenon was pioneered by Chinese social media companies and has since been adopted and evolved by companies in other markets. The most significant pioneers are Chinese tech firms that capitalised on the popularity of vertical video to create a new, high-intensity storytelling format.

Kuku TV has been a forerunner when it comes to designing microdrama content. Recently, we wrote about Rupesh Kataria, Pawan Mahendru and Utkarsha Naik shooting for a Kuku web series, titled Route To Ruins.

Now, we hear of Aarav Entertainment, helmed by Abhay Bhalerao and Jinesh Jain, coming up with yet another microdrama series, on an emotional tale of a father and son. Aarav Entertainment earlier presented the first-ever vertical series on the epic, Ramayan.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that senior actor Sudesh Berry and popular face Rohan Mehra have been roped in to play the main roles in the series titled, Abundant Son. The story, we hear will be on the lines of the film Sooryavansham.

Sudesh Berry was recently seen in Ram Bhavan on Colors TV, while Rohan Mehra, who is known for his portrayal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many OTT projects like Crashh, Class of 2020 etc.

