Exclusive: Suhail Iqbal to feature in Special OPS 2

Actor Suhail Iqbal who was last seen on TV in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, will be seen in the upcoming season of Special OPS, the popular web series starring Kay Kay Menon. The series is produced by Friday Storytellers, Neeraj Pandey, a filmmaker who is backed by some of the edgy and most intriguing films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more. The new season will be the continuation of the first part and star Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and Vinay Shukla, among others, reprising their roles as R&AW agents.

Suhail was also seen in the recently launched Amazon miniTV series Hustlers: Jugada Ka Khel.

We hear that Suhail will be seen playing the role of an ambassador in Special OPS 2.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about actors Behzaad Khan, Tota Roy Choudhury being part of the new season.

We buzzed Suhail but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Neeraj Pandey and the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5 were a huge hit. The amazingly talented Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh played a member of the Research and Analysis Wing, made his character so distinct yet relatable that gave the audience an idea of what a daring and courageous officer would be like. Apart from him the series also has other talents like Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Sajjad Delafrooz, who played their character so well and made the series worth of what it deserves to be.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.