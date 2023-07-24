ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Sumeet Sachdev roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf

Sumeet Sachdev, who rose to fame with his role of Gautam Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will be a part of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series Slum Golf.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 14:05:59
Talented actor Sumeet Sachdev, who rose to fame with his role of Gautam Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and featured in projects such as Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Chashni, and Pyaar Ka Bandhan, is all set to entertain fans in a new web show.

As per a credible source, Sumeet will be a part of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series Slum Golf. Temple Bells Films is producing the upcoming series, helmed by Prathyusha J. It is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We at IWMBuzz exclusively reported about Sharad Kelkar and Mayur More being part of the project.

We buzzed Sumeet but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

