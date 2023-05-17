Exclusive: Suushmita Siingh in Amit Sadh and Esha Deol starrer Main

Suushmita Siingh, who is known for work in TV shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’, is all set to entertain her fans with a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming movie named Main produced by UV Films.

The film is produced by Pradeep Rangwani and directed by debutant director Sachin Saraf. It stars Amit Sadh as Encounter Specialist Cop. Along with Amit, renowned actors Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji are also part of the cast.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Dushyant Wagh being part of the film.

We reached out to Suushmita but did not get a revert from her till we filed the story.

The cop drama is said to be socially relevant with a powerful message. Hence, Amit Sadh was instantly hooked on the film since the narration. The ‘Breathe’ actor had already left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an unconventional and intellectual crime branch officer in ‘Breathe’

In a statement issued to the media, Esha said her character depicts the journey a woman goes through to discover herself and excel in life. “My role in the film caters to the growth of women in life. It conveys a strong yet simple message that a woman can achieve the unimaginable. My character wonderfully depicts how a woman discovers herself and excels in life.”

