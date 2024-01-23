Exclusive: The Buddy Project fame Nikhil Mehta to feature in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Actor Nikhil Mehta who has been renowned for his presence in popular projects The Buddy Project, Nazar 2, Yeh Parindey, Begusarai, Boyz, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, has recently shot for a web series in Delhi. Yes, he will be part of the cast of Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions’ project for Amazon miniTV titled Jamna Paar.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about Escaype Live fame Ritvik Sahore playing the male lead in the series. We also wrote about Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Tanvi Gadkari playing the lead girls in the series. We also wrote about Subodh Gulati, Anubha Fatehpuria and Himanshu Manek being part of the cast of the series.

Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television, again with Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We now hear of Nikhil Mehta playing a very important role in the series, that of a friend to the lead.

We buzzed Nikhil Mehta but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. Some of the popular titles of Amazon miniTV include Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.