Exclusive: Vishal Nayak to play the lead in Kuku TV’s microdrama series

Vishal Nayak, who was last seen on TV in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is presently playing the leading man in a vertical format microdrama series. Vertical drama series, often referred to as mobile dramas or short dramas, are a captivating form of entertainment specifically crafted for mobile viewing in a vertical or portrait orientation. This growing trend of creating microdrama series has been in vogue for some time now.

We hear that Vishal Nayak is presently shooting for a microdrama series for Kuku TV. The series is being produced by Tricolor Media.

As per a reliable source, “The series is said to be a family drama with a twist, wherein Vishal Nayak will be seen as the lead, and will be seen in a double role.”

We buzzed Vishal, but did not get through to him. Vishal has been part of a wide range of concepts, from social dramas to mythological and historical shows. A few of his notable works include Qubool Hai, Humsafars, Sasural Simar Ka, Karamphal Data Shani, and Chandragupta Maurya etc.

The vertical format series has episodes that are designed to run between 1 to 3 minutes, allowing for quick consumption of content that fits seamlessly into the busy lifestyles of viewers. What sets vertical dramas apart is their emphasis on fast-paced, dynamic storytelling that keeps audiences hooked from the very first moment.

