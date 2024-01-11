Exclusive: Vivan Bhathena to be a part of an upcoming web series named Guiltless

Vivan Bhathena, the talented actor, who has been part of films like Dangal, Judwaa 2, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Sooryavanshi and Raja the Great, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series named Guiltless which is produced by Aarvi Motion Pictures and directed by Amit Vikas Patel.

Shares a source, “Vivan will be seen playing a cop in the series and the series is shot in Uttarakhand.” The platform for which the series is being made is kept under wraps.

We buzzed Vivan but could not get through to him.

We also buzzed director Amit Vikas Patel but did not get a comment on our query.

OTT platforms, which deliver a wide array of digital content directly to consumers over the internet, transforming the way we consume content. These platforms, accessible at the tap of a screen, are redefining the entertainment landscape, and their impact is both revolutionary and intriguing. As we project into the future, it is evident that the impact of OTT platforms on the entertainment industry will be profound by 2040.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the telly and digital world.

Also Read: It’s family time on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s mothers and Arun Srikanth’s wife and daughter step into the house