Yajur Marwah, the talented actor, who was part of Ye Tune Kya Kiya, has bagged a new web series. As per a reliable source, the talented star will be seen in WatchO’s upcoming web series Jaal.

The series is directed by Humayunn and produced by Rudrakshnam Films. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rajveer Singh Rajput, Enakshi Ganguly and Anurag Vyas being part of the project.

WatchO is churning out amazing stories and web shows that keep the audience glued to their content. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about the talented actor Ashmit Patel playing the lead in another WatchO series State Vs. Ahuja.

We buzzed the actor but could not get through to him.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

