The giant platform Netflix is gearing up for a new web series named Afghaani Snow. The series is helmed by Netflix’s Mai director Anshai Lal. It is produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

As per reports in the media, Tripti Dimri and Vijay Varma will play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix film. Now, we hear talented actor Yashpal Sharma, the talented actor, who is best known for his role in projects like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Lagaan, Gangaajal, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Aarakshan, and Rowdy Rathore, will be part of the above-mentioned film.

We buzzed the actor and the spokesperson at Netflix but did not get revert on the same.

