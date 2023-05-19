Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Sanjay Choudhary, who rose to fame after playing the role of Munna in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Kamlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

Sanjay Choudhary, the talented actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of Munna in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Kamlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about versatile actors Ameeta Nangia and Akhilendra Mishra being part of the cast.

Read Here: Exclusive: Akhilendra Mishra to feature in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Read Here: Exclusive: Ameeta Nangia to feature in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Aadhi Dulhan will be a family-based story that will dwell on the life of a joint family. The big drama and heavy-duty tension in the family will be the crux of the tale. It will have a mix of all emotions for the viewers to see.

The series is produced and written by Manish Sharma. It will be based on one of the books written by Manish Sharma. Faizal Khan directs the series.

We buzzed Sanjay but did not get through to him.

Well, not many are aware but the actor is married in real life and has a cute and adorable daughter too. Talking exclusively with IWMBuzz.com, Sanjay had revealed, “Yes, it is true, I am married. This is news for all. My fans are surprised too. I married my classmate from my hometown Haryana. The marriage happened four years ago. I am in a happy phase in life.” He continued, “I am also the proud father of a daughter. She is seven months old and we have named her Ojal. She is my inspiration and my life.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.