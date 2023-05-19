ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Sanjay Choudhary, who rose to fame after playing the role of Munna in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Kamlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 16:58:44
Exclusive: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sanjay Choudhary in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Sanjay Choudhary, the talented actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of Munna in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Kamlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about versatile actors Ameeta Nangia and Akhilendra Mishra being part of the cast.

Read Here: Exclusive: Akhilendra Mishra to feature in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Read Here: Exclusive: Ameeta Nangia to feature in web series Aadhi Dulhan

Aadhi Dulhan will be a family-based story that will dwell on the life of a joint family. The big drama and heavy-duty tension in the family will be the crux of the tale. It will have a mix of all emotions for the viewers to see.

The series is produced and written by Manish Sharma. It will be based on one of the books written by Manish Sharma. Faizal Khan directs the series.

We buzzed Sanjay but did not get through to him.

Well, not many are aware but the actor is married in real life and has a cute and adorable daughter too. Talking exclusively with IWMBuzz.com, Sanjay had revealed, “Yes, it is true, I am married. This is news for all. My fans are surprised too. I married my classmate from my hometown Haryana. The marriage happened four years ago. I am in a happy phase in life.” He continued, “I am also the proud father of a daughter. She is seven months old and we have named her Ojal. She is my inspiration and my life.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
I would prefer a partner who has a great personality and an intelligent mind: Pranati Rai Prakash
I would prefer a partner who has a great personality and an intelligent mind: Pranati Rai Prakash
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi
The graph of Shweta till now in Pandya Store has been commendable: Ankita Bahuguna
The graph of Shweta till now in Pandya Store has been commendable: Ankita Bahuguna
I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka
I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Latest Stories
Are you prepared for the big reveal? Who is the ‘mole’ responsible for the fall of Citadel?
Are you prepared for the big reveal? Who is the ‘mole’ responsible for the fall of Citadel?
The hit chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is all set to redefine romance in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’
The hit chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is all set to redefine romance in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’
Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe
Shruti Haasan Fires Up In Red Shimmers, Fans In Awe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Monika Bhadoriya accuses Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of not clearing dues; details inside
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Monika Bhadoriya accuses Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of not clearing dues; details inside
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away
RIP: Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passes away
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours
Read Latest News