‘Family Man 3’ Actor Rohit Basfore Dies; Family Suspects Murder

Actor Rohit Basfore, known for his role in the upcoming series Family Man 3, has died in an incident near Garbhanga Waterfalls. His body was recovered by authorities on Sunday, April 27.

Rohit had gone for a picnic with a group of nine colleagues when the mishap occurred. Officials from the Rani Police Outpost stated that he fell into the waterfall around 2 PM. A call alerting the police was made later in the afternoon, following which rescue operations were initiated. The State Disaster Response Force retrieved his body by approximately 6:30 PM.

Initial investigations suggested an accidental fall, and no immediate signs of foul play were found. However, Rohit’s family has now raised serious concerns, claiming the incident might not have been an accident. They allege that Rohit had received death threats following a recent argument over a parking issue. Three individuals—Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore—were named in their complaint as having threatened him.

Additionally, the family pointed out that Amardeep, a local gym owner, had invited Rohit for the picnic that day, leading them to question the circumstances surrounding the outing. Police sources confirmed that multiple injuries, including wounds to Rohit’s head and face, were found during the autopsy performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

The four named individuals are currently untraceable, and police have launched a search. The investigation has now widened to examine all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play.

Over the past year, Rohit had shared glimpses from the sets of Family Man 3, often expressing his excitement about the project and his interactions with senior actors. His sudden death has left his friends, fans, and colleagues in deep shock as they await further developments.