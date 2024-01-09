Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza

Idan Amedi, the Israeli singer-songwriter and actor known for his role in the iconic Netflix series ‘Fauda,’ has found himself in the midst of a real-life battle. As per reports in Zee News, Amedi, who had taken up arms after the outbreak of war on October 7, was seriously injured during ground operations against the Hamas group in Gaza.

The news of Amedi’s injuries was conveyed by Israeli diplomat Avia Levi on Monday, who expressed heartfelt wishes for the actor’s speedy recovery. Amedi, who had initially joined the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on October 12, emphasized the stark contrast between fiction and reality in a video posted online while donning military fatigues.

The actor’s injury occurred during a fierce battle in Gaza’s Khan Younis, as revealed by the Israeli embassy in Greece in an online post. Amedi is not the sole individual associated with ‘Fauda’ who responded to the call of duty when Israel mobilized its reservists. Lior Raz, another actor from the popular TV series, also took to the front lines.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, initiated on October 7, when Israel declared war against the militant group. Promising to dismantle Hamas after a land-sea-air assault in towns near the Gaza border, the conflict resulted in over 1,400 casualties, primarily civilians, with several Israelis, foreigners, and dual nationals being taken hostage by Palestinian groups.