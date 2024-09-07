Digital | News

Filmmaker Mansha Totla has achieved a significant career milestone by winning the third place at the esteemed ‘Reply AI Film Festival’ in Venice, Italy, for her groundbreaking short documentary, JINX. Mansha is the only Indian filmmaker to receive this recognition at this year’s festival, that takes place alongside Venice International Film Festival to celebrate innovative storytelling through the use of AI technology.

The ‘Reply AI Film Festival’ saw over 5,000 submissions from filmmakers across the globe, but it was Mansha’s compelling narrative and pioneering use of AI that set her work apart.

Reflecting on her win, Mansha expressed both gratitude and pride. “This is a feeling that is hard to describe. I am delighted that my work has been recognised on the global stage and I am even more proud that I got to represent our country at the festival. The win is a wonderful validation of all the hard work put in by my team and as a filmmaker, a validation of the path I’ve chosen to take.” she said.

JINX explores the untold true story of Jinx Akerkar, a 90-year-old Holocaust escapee. The film is an exploration of life’s fragility and the critical importance of trusting one’s intuition. The documentary is also a heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives during the war and those who continue to suffer its aftermath. In her quest for authenticity, Mansha meticulously crafted World War II footage using AI technology, setting a new benchmark for the integration of AI in documentary filmmaking.

“My goal was to authentically tell a story that resonates with people on a soul level and leaves them with a lingering positive feeling after. This was my first time using AI and attempting to push the boundaries of traditional cinema by blending history with cutting-edge AI technology, and I am thrilled that my efforts and vision have resonated with the festival’s jury. Representing India and premiering my film in Venice is a dream come true, and I am excited to share JINX with the world very soon,” Mansha added.

Mansha also walked the red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, which also saw major Hollywood celebrities, including the likes of Angelina Jolie , Brad Pitt and Jenna Ortega in attendance.