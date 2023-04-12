What happens when a beautiful vampire falls in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet a lousy dentist? Sparks fly! Their love is a forbidden one, the kind that can result in a delirious clash of worlds, threatening to tear them apart. This story will have you rooting for the boy-next-door human dentist and the rebellious vampire, however impossible this love story may seem!

Welcome to the world of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – a romantic fantasy thriller from Netflix, produced by Endemol Shine India and created & directed by Pratim Dasgupta. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala as the endearing Roy and Rumi, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will stream on Netflix starting April 20.

Kolkata simply lends its mystery and charm to the narrative with its dark alleyways, the Maidan Metro Station, Nonapukur Tram Depot, the Babughat bridge and the Howrah phool-ghat amongst many other iconic attractions bringing the world of Tooth Pari alive.

Creator & Director of the series, Pratim Dasgupta added, “Magical, thrilling and unapologetically romantic, Tooth Pari is a fantastical fairy-tale set in today’s Kolkata. While at its core, it’s a classic love story between a vampire and a human being, it’s also a life-affirming fable brimming with humanity. The series brings together some of the best actors we have in the country who tap into their wild side to get under the skin of these unique characters. Tooth Pari is visually distinct and matched by an emotionally absorbing story that will hopefully forge a deep connection with the audiences.”