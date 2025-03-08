Gauhati High Court grants anticipatory bill to Ashish Chanchlani in ‘India’s Got Latent’ case

The Gauhati High Court has granted anticipatory bail to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in connection with a case linked to his show India’s Got Latent. This decision follows an earlier interim bail granted by the court on February 18.

Chanchlani’s legal counsel, led by Joyraj Borah, presented arguments emphasizing his adherence to the investigation process. The defense team, which also included Hiranya Kumar Nath, Apoorv Srivastava, and Avinash Lalwani, contended that he had followed all legal directions issued by the court.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita, who presided over the hearing, reviewed the case records before confirming the anticipatory bail. The charges against Chanchlani stem from an FIR lodged on February 10, citing violations under multiple legal provisions, including the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), IT Act, Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Authorities had summoned Chanchlani for questioning on February 27, during which he was interrogated for several hours in Guwahati. The inquiry was part of a broader investigation involving multiple individuals linked to the show. On the same day, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, was also questioned by the police.

The case extends beyond Chanchlani, as legal action has been initiated against other performers, including comedians Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The owner of the venue where the show was recorded is also under scrutiny. Reports indicate that the controversy arose due to remarks made during the performance, leading to multiple complaints nationwide.