The love of a family is truly unparalleled and incomparable. It is a bond that embraces us with open arms and holds us strong through life’s ups and downs. The much awaited movie – Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella starring the Padma Bhushan and National award winning thespian, Sharmila Tagore and the National award winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee is filled with emotional ties, familial love and all the elements that keeps the family together. The stellar cast of the movie also includes National Award winner – Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth and Utsavi Jha amongst others. Gulmohar is all set to release on 3rd March 2023 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar – and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities. A decision taken by Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) catches the family by surprise, especially her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) and more follows.

The film’s original music, composed by the talented Siddhartha Khosla, promises to add an extra emotional layer to the already moving story.

Rahul Chittella on making the film on familial ties, said, “Times are changing, people’s outlook towards the world and especially towards their families is also constantly changing and evolving. My co-writer, Arpita Mukherjee, and I were keen to explore this reality in a narrative format. The movie is for audiences of all ages to experience love and togetherness with our Batra family. Sharmila ji, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Utsavi Jha looked and felt like a real family. Gulmohar is created with a lot of love and hoping the audiences embrace it with the same love on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Manoj Bajpayee said, “Gulmohar is a film with a lot of heart and love. It explores the simplicities and complexities that lie within a family. Situated in the heart of our capital, it is a movie that all can relate to. With a stellar cast, Gulmohar does justice to every single character and each one stands out from the other. Hoping for audiences to enjoy this movie with their families on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Sharmila Tagore said, “Gulmohar shows how multi-generational individuals can come together while living their individual lives. Rahul Chittella has a very nuanced and empathetic view of interpersonal relationships and he has explored these equations beautifully. I love the way the film has shaped up and am looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd March.”

Simran said, “Gulmohar as a film goes beyond just platitudes and makes you think about the priorities in our lives. It’s the kind of film which makes you wonder if you are connecting enough with your family. I also thoroughly enjoyed working with Sharmilaji and Manoj ji. Rahul is an excellent director and has taken the story and script one notch higher, the dialogues, moments and everything else in the film felt like being with your own family. I am really looking forward to the movie being released on Disney+ Hotstar.”

