Gunmen Open Fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home, Over 20 Rounds Fired

Gurugram, August 17, 2025 — In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, three unidentified masked men opened fire at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56/57. The attackers, who arrived on a motorcycle, fired over 20 rounds, creating panic in the neighborhood.

The incident occurred between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM. According to initial reports, the gunmen specifically targeted the property, with bullets riddling the walls of the house. Fortunately, Elvish Yadav was not present at home during the time of the attack, and no injuries have been reported.

As the sound of gunfire echoed through the area, local residents alerted authorities. Police quickly reached the scene, sealed the area, and began reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. Investigators are currently questioning residents and collecting evidence from the site.

A senior police official confirmed that more than 20 rounds were fired, and preliminary findings suggest that the attack was premeditated. “We are treating this as a serious case and are pursuing multiple leads,” the official stated.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the audacious nature of the firing has raised serious concerns about security in the area.