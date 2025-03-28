Hari Om OTT: Brings the First-Ever Fiction Show’ Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai’

A special handbook on Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai was presented to dignitaries and received support from Honorable Governor of Maharashtra C. P. Radhakrishnan, MP and Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Shri Pahlaj Nihalani, Shri Ram Jawhrani, and Shri Ladharam Nagwani, among others.

Hari Om OTT, India’s leading devotional streaming platform founded by media baron Vibhu Agarwal in June 2025, continues to deliver high-quality content that celebrates Indian culture and spirituality. Its latest show, Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai, starring Manish Raisinghani and Parag Tyagi, marks a milestone for the Sindhi community worldwide. Based on the life, journey, and teachings of Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai, the show will premiere on March 30, 2025, coinciding with the auspicious Jhulelal Jayanti festival.

At a special event in Mumbai, the Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai handbook was presented to distinguished dignitaries, including MP and Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Producer Pahlaj Nihalani, Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chairman Sahyog Foundation Ram Jawhrani, Protocol Secretary BJP Ladharam Nagwani, and the Indian Ambassadors to Hong Kong and Manila.

Mahesh Jethmalani, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and President of the World Sindhi Association, shared his thoughts on the show’s launch, “Best wishes to the team for launching Hari Om OTT. We thank Megha Agarwal and the team for this effort. Hari Om OTT has created 26 episodes of the Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai story. I encourage all Sindhis and Indian citizens to watch every episode of this show and support this platform.”

Actor Manish Raisinghani shares, “Portraying Jhulelal Sai and Varun Dev was not just a role; it was a spiritual journey and a moment of immense pride for my family and community. Some roles come as opportunities, but this one felt like destiny. While I’ve worked on national and international projects, this one holds a special place in my heart. Despite facing numerous challenges during the shoot, the unconditional support of producer Ila and director Deepak made everything run smoothly. I am truly overwhelmed to be playing the role of my god.”

Parag Tyagi, the Mirkh Shah of the show, adds, “Jhulelal Sai is the first-ever show that beautifully blends mythology with history. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Director Deepak—this has truly been one of the best experiences of my entire career.”

Megha Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Hari Om OTT, said on the launch, “With Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai, we’re excited to share this inspiring story with the Sindhi community and beyond. The support and encouragement from these distinguished dignitaries motivates us to continue showcasing more stories of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma to the world.”

Hari Om OTT continues to create epic shows celebrating India’s rich cultural and historical heritage. Previous releases, such as Mata Lakshmi, Jai Jagannath, Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, and Chandra Dev, have received widespread acclaim for presenting unique and inspiring stories from Indian culture.

‘Bhagwan Jhulelal Sai’ will be streaming on Hari Om OTT from March 30.