India’s OTT Renaissance: 10 Web Series That Defined 2025 So Far

One thing is abundantly clear already from the first half: Indian creators have stopped playing it safe. Giving these shows on streaming spaces to the freedom of letting them explore unconventional narratives, the shows that have made a mark in 2025 have dared to go deeper, darker, and more personal. From psychological horror and gritty stories of prison life to reckonings from history and razor-sharp social satire, these shows are a testament to the multifarious talent India can boast of in front of a camera.

The very first of the year-worthy dramas to discuss in that regard is Netflix’s “Black Warrant.” Set within the forbidding walls of Tihar Jail, this seven-episode series plunges into the murky lives of real-life criminals such as Charles Sobhraj and Ranga-Billa. Adapted from the 2019 non-fiction book by Sunetra Choudhury and Sunil Gupta, it is as much a character study as it is a social document. Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat are standouts, their performances teetering between chilling restraint and raw intensity.

Then there is “Dupahiya” on Amazon Prime Video, an understated yet unforgettable tale. What starts off as a stolen-bike whodunit in a sleepy North Indian town slowly unfolds into a nuanced critique of caste, dowry, and colourism. Gajraj Rao delivers a performance rich in empathy and quiet humour, anchoring a show that is as heartfelt as it is subversive.

Much like many other moments from history where oppression rage people had taken to streets, the dark shadow on the will of Jallianwala Bagh is remade on SonyLIV into something more intimate devoid of bombast and with considerable emotional intelligence. Ram Madhvani directs the six-part historical drama with an edge of precision, while Taruk Raina and Nikita Dutta animate the story that cannot be forgotten.

Returning after much anticipation, “Paatal Lok Season 2” on Amazon Prime Video takes its noir roots deeper into India’s political heartland. Jaideep Ahlawat, as the dogged Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, investigates a murder in Nagaland in a season that feels sharper and more urgent than its predecessor.

“Khauf”, also on Prime Video, ventures into the horror genre with surprising elegance. A haunted hostel room, a young woman’s descent into paranoia, and an atmosphere thick with dread. This psychological thriller does not rely on jump scares but builds a persistent, creeping unease.

Other noteworthy releases include “Criminal Justice: Ek Parivaarik Mamla”, where Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra is caught in another morally ambiguous case. “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter”, a taut crime-political thriller. “Kannad”, a musically charged gangster saga set in 1990s Toronto. And “Shildaron Ke Rahasya”, a historical mystery surrounding a lost treasure from the era of Shivaji Maharaj.

Finally, “Aashram 3: Part 2” closed the chapter on Baba Nirala with all the chaos, betrayal, and moral decay one could expect.

If 2025 has shown us anything, it is that Indian web series no longer aim to simply entertain. They aim to unsettle, provoke, and stay with you long after the credits roll.