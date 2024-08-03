Indraneil Sengupta Opens Up About His Pandemic-Themed Film: Chalti Rahe Zindagi

Indraneil Sengupta‘s latest film, “Chalti Rahe Zindagi,” is about the pandemic and its impact on people’s lives. The film was shot during the lockdown, and Indraneil shares that it was a challenging experience. The actor could not leave his house, and the team had to discuss and decide where to shoot. The film’s director, Aarti S Bagdi, wanted to highlight the time of COVID-19 in the film, and the shooting was done in each of the actors’ houses.

Indraneil plays the character of Arjun, who returns from work one day to find his apartment sealed due to a Covid-positive case. The story then moves to another sector, where Arjun stays at a neighbor’s house. The film is set to release on an OTT platform soon.

The actor believes that OTT platforms have gained huge popularity since the pandemic and have opened up many avenues for actors and others associated with the profession. However, he also notes that cinema suffers as a result, as people prefer to watch films from the comfort of their homes.

The actor has no plans to come to Kolkata for now, as he has no scheduled work in the city. However, his experience working in Kolkata has changed his perception of the city’s working environment. He no longer thinks that Mumbai is the only professional workplace, as he has found that Kolkata has plenty of talent and professionalism.

Overall, Indraneil Sengupta’s new film, “Chalti Rahe Zindagi,” is a story about the pandemic and its impact on people’s lives. The actor’s experience shooting the film during the lockdown was challenging, but he is proud of the final product. With the rise of OTT platforms, Indraneil believes that the film industry is changing, and actors must adapt.