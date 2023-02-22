As we all know, Kapil Sharma is soon to star in the movie Zwigato alongside Shahana Goswami helmed by Nandita Das. The actor took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show as all three of them were promoting the upcoming film. This film produced by Applause Entertainment tells us the story of a man who loses his job in the pandemic and has to become a delivery man n a food delivery app called Zwigato as the sole breadwinner of the family. All three of them are seen having a blast on the set. We cannot wait to hear them share fun anecdotes about their time filming on The Kapil Sharma Show.