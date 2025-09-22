Karan Johar Cheers Aryan Khan on Trendsetting Web Series “The Bads of Bollywood”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Aryan Khan: “So proud of you! Love you so much.” The note celebrates Aryan’s rise as a creative force in the industry, marking his successful debut as Director and Co-Writer of the web series The Bads of Bollywood, now streaming on Netflix.

The Bads of Bollywood has already made waves as a trendsetter, praised for its bold storytelling, sharp satire, and behind-the-scenes look at the glitz and drama of Hindi cinema. The series combines witty narratives with star-studded cameos, offering viewers an entertaining yet insightful peek into the chaotic world of Bollywood.

Karan Johar’s message reflects not only personal pride but also the industry’s recognition of Aryan’s talent, positioning him as a rising storyteller in the digital space. With The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan has firmly established himself as a creative voice capable of delivering fresh, trendsetting content for audiences worldwide.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa. The storyline follows the struggles, ambitions, and comic misadventures of young aspirants navigating the high-octane world of Bollywood, blending humor, drama, and unexpected twists. With engaging performances and a gripping narrative, The Bads of Bollywood has quickly become a must-watch series for OTT audiences.