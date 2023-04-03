MADDILSE, an event organized by Mad Influence at their Mad Studio in Mumbai, where more than 50 creators came together. The event offered Josh app creators a chance to connect and collaborate on entertaining and informative content with other members of the community. The partner agency for this event, Mad Influence, assisted in bringing together artists from all over the nation and creating a stage where they could display their abilities and work together.

The event marked the first collaboration of its kind between a firm and a short video platform, with more than 6,000+ videos created and more than 500 million views till 29th March 2023. On the Josh app, the hashtag #MADDILSE was also introduced, giving content producers the chance to use it to share their work and participate in the gathering.

Gautam Madhavan, founder, and CEO of Mad Influence commented on this event,”This was a truly remarkable event that brought together some of the most talented creators. It was an incredible experience to witness their creativity and talent on display, and we’re thrilled to have been a part of it. At Mad Influence, we’re committed to supporting creators and helping them reach their full potential, and this event was a perfect example of that.”

“We look forward to hosting many more such events and continuing to support the creators” he added.

The three-hour event featured various activities such as dance performances by creators, a coin game, guest appearances from top influencers, a hanky game, and fitness challenges. Additionally, two creators shared their experience with the Josh app, while the five best female creators received a beauty set as an award. The event concluded with a group dance and a giveaway from Warner Music for all creators.

Commenting on this event Romitha Patel, Associate Director of the Short Video Platform Josh app”We are thrilled to have brought together such a talented and enthusiastic group of creators for #MADDILSE. The event was a testament to the creativity and community spirit of the influencer marketing industry, and we are proud to have played a part in making it happen. We look forward to continuing to support and empower creators through more exciting events in the future.”

Mad Influence also hosted an event, ‘Creators United’, India’s biggest creator festival and awards event, in Goa in January 2023. The two-day event brought together content creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms.