Digital | News

Made in Heaven’s intriguing quest for Genda Phools creates a stir around the city!

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Aug,2023 19:44:15
Made in Heaven's intriguing quest for Genda Phools creates a stir around the city!

Prime Video has created quite a buzz ahead of the premiere of the new season of Made in Heaven. In an intriguing video, the Made In Heaven team- Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Mona Singh and Shivani Raghuvanshi – is shown navigating through a vibrant flower market in Mumbai, searching for 1000 kgs genda phools (marigold flowers), leaving us all wondering about the purpose behind such a grand requirement. Could it be for an extravagant wedding? or is anyone from the cast getting married? The possibilities seem endless, and as the video concludes, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) leave us at a tantalizing cliffhanger, just like season 1. The anticipation for what the Made in Heaven team has planned next is at an all-time high, and fans can’t wait to uncover that.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting August 10.

