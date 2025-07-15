Malvika Sitlani Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Major Surgery: “It Broke Me in Ways I Cannot Explain”

Beauty and fashion influencer Malvika Sitlani recently shared a very emotional post on social media, in which she opened up about her two-year-old daughter Abigail’s critical surgery and the struggles that followed.

Malvika revealed that Abigail had a condition called VUR (Vesicoureteral Reflux), a condition in which urine starts flowing backwards towards the kidney. To treat this, Abigail had to undergo a major surgery of five hours. Five days of hospitalisation, constant blood tests, wires attached to her body, pain, catheter trauma, and post-op discomfort made this week extremely difficult for the little girl and her mother.

Malvika wrote, “I have probably never felt more pain than my heart felt that week. Wires attached to my baby’s body, her suffering… everything was unbearable. But we kept holding on, praying, and watching as Abigail slowly recovered.”

She also thanked the doctors, especially the team at Surya Hospital and Dr Juhi Mandke and Dr Pratichi, who supported her at every step and took Abigail’s pain seriously. “Doctors are truly angels,” Malvika wrote.

Malvika described Abigail as “incredibly brave” and said they are now closing this difficult chapter and moving forward. “We will not look back, we will just move forward,” she said emotionally.

Let us tell you that Malvika Sitlani is a popular beauty influencer, model, and actress in India. She has worked with brands like Maybelline, L’Oreal, and Estee Lauder and launched a limited edition collection with Smashbox India in 2019.

Malvika announced her separation from her husband, Akhil Aryan, in early 2023, when she was pregnant. At that time, she openly shared her emotional struggles with everyone, and even now, she seems to be handling this difficult time in her life with strength and love.

At the end of the post, she shared a line from the Bible, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” – Psalm 147:3

Today, her daughter Abigail is smiling again and having fun, and Malvika feels blessed to see that smile.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!