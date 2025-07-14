Model and Beauty Queen Sankara Priya, a.k.a. San Rachel, Dies by Suicide at 23

A well-known name in the beauty pageant circuit of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Sankara Priya, also known as San Rachel, is no longer among us. At just 23 years of age, she allegedly committed suicide. This news is a big blow to the modeling and fashion industry.

Sankara Priya had won titles like Miss Puducherry 2020, Miss Best Attitude 2019, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019, and Queen of Madras 2022 and 2023. She inspired many with her hard work and confidence.

She was living with her husband, Sathya, in Puducherry for the last year. According to reports, she was in deep depression for the last few months, the reason for which is said to be rapidly increasing debt.

On June 6, she allegedly consumed sleeping pills. When her health deteriorated, her parents took her to the Puducherry Government Hospital, but she refused treatment and left the hospital without telling anyone.

After this, her health continued to deteriorate. Her body started swelling. First, she was admitted to a private hospital and then shifted to JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research). When her condition became critical. The doctors tried their best, but unfortunately, she died on Sunday.

Her body has now been sent to the Puducherry Government Hospital for postmortem. The police are investigating the whole matter.

Sankara Priya’s sudden death has shaken the modeling and fashion industry. Many people on social media have expressed grief and appealed to spread more awareness about mental health.

This incident has once again forced us to think about how deeply the pain is sometimes hidden behind the glowing faces. Hopefully, society will now start taking mental health seriously.

We pray for Sankara Priya’s soul to rest in peace!

